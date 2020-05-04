Disney camper arrested

1  of  3
(WESH/NBC News)  Florida deputies have arrested a man they say was living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it was a “tropical paradise.”

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. According to an arrest report, he said he’d been on the private island since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week.

The 42-year-old said he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.

