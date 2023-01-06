SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl in Worcester Federal Court Wednesday.

Juan Jimenez, 48, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution. Jimenez sold fentanyl to an undercover agent multiple times in May 2021.

On May 12, 2021, Jimenez provided the undercover agent with a package containing almost 50 grams of fentanyl in a parking lot in Sturbridge. Jimenez expressed his intention to bring another individual to future meetings in order to handle transactions since he didn’t want “that much” on him.

To meet with the undercover agent on May 19, 2021, Jimenez drove himself and another individual to the same parking lot. The undercover agent received 50 grams of fentanyl from Jimenez’s accomplice.

Jimenez is now serving 83 months in prison and four years on supervised release, according to U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman.