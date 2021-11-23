District Attorney investigates deadly shooting by police

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway in southeastern Massachusetts after a man was shot and killed by Fall River police during an incident Monday evening.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, 30-year-old Anthony Harden was shot by police after they came to question him about an alleged assault. Quinn reports that Harden appeared to have a knife on him, however, the DA did not specify whether Harden threatened the officers with it.

The officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but there’s no official word on whether they were injured.