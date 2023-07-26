STORRS, Conn. (WWLP) – The older brother of Aaron Hernandez was arrested for allegedly planning school shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

An arrest warrant revealed that 37-year-old Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, allegedly made maps of Brown and UConn’s campus when he was supposed to be in court on July 7th. One individual told police that they believed Hernandez did that to plan school shootings.

The warrant also states that Hernandez made threatening posts on social media on July 19th and threatened to kill officers that arrived at his home later that day. He is being charged with threatening and breach of peace and is due in court on August 1st.