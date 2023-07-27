BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – New video was released by Bristol police from DJ Hernandez’s arrest.

The 37-year-old allegedly made multiple threats of violence against people and communities. On July 7th he neglected to show up for court and drove to Brown University and UConn to make maps of the campuses. One source told police they believed he was planning school shootings.

When police arrested Hernandez on July 19th he had allegedly made more threats on social media and threatened to shoot any officer that came near him. During his arrest, he exited the house with his hands up and yelled at the police to shoot him. He was tasered and taken into custody.

Hernandez’s next court date is on August 1st.