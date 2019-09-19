Do you recognize this Westfield larceny suspect?

1  of  2
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are hoping you can help them identify a larceny suspect.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, the man seen in the photos above is accused of stealing a cellphone and a bluetooth speaker from the area of the Thomas Street Municipal parking lot on August 31.

The suspect may frequent or live in near Monroe Street. If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Jason Williams at 413-642-9384 or email him at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org to leave an anonymous tip.

