Massachusetts Board of Medicine revokes doctors license

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of Randall S. Bock, M.D. and Joshua D. Baron, M.D.

According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, the Board suspended the medical licenses of Dr. Randall S. Bock after he allegedly posted video recordings on his YouTube channel without consent forms for 27 patients.

The news release states Dr. Bock, general practitioner, was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in February 1984.

The Board also revoked Dr. Joshua Baron’s right to renew his license to practice medicine and found he had pleaded guilty to eight counts of Distribution of Controlled Substances in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Baron was sentenced to 70 months in prison and 120 months of supervised release.