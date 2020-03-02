DOCUMENTS // Cruelty to Animals in Ludlow

(WWLP) – 22News obtained the court documents from the Ludlow animal cruelty case regarding two horses, Shakira and Tia, who were found severely neglected.
Owner Nancy Golec of Alden Street in Ludlow was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to possess any horses or large animals. Her next court date is April 29th.
COURT DOCUMENTS: Horses in Ludlow
SOCIAL MEDIA: MSPCA at Nevins Farm
