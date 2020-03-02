DOCUMENTS // Cruelty to Animals in Ludlow

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – 22News obtained the court documents from the Ludlow animal cruelty case regarding two horses, Shakira and Tia, who were found severely neglected.

Owner Nancy Golec of Alden Street in Ludlow was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to possess any horses or large animals. Her next court date is April 29th.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Horses in Ludlow

INVESTIGATION REPORTDownload
CRIMINAL COMPLAINTDownload
CRIMINAL DOCKETSDownload
MSPCA and VET StatementsDownload

SOCIAL MEDIA: MSPCA at Nevins Farm

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories