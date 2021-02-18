DOJ charges Springfield woman with benefits theft

BOSTON (WWLP) -The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston says a Springfield woman has been arrested on charges of aggravated identity theft and theft of government money.

Jane Doe, whose identity is unknown, was indicted on two counts of theft of public money, one count of false representation of a Social Security number, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The government alleges that the woman falsely used another person’s Social Security number as her own on an application for Section 8 housing assistance benefits in October 2018. In addition, Doe is charged with stealing Social Security disability benefits from August 2017 to August 2018, and Section 8 benefits from April 2019 through February 2021.

Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of theft of public funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.