PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Springfield for failing to register as a sex offender. Jarrett Woodruff, 35, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

In August 2018, Woodruff was convicted in Pittsfield District Court for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age and was sentenced to 251 days in jail. Because he had already served 251 days in prison before his trial began, he was put on probation with conditions and was required to register as a level three sex offender.

While on probation, Woodruff allegedly fled from Ohio to Georgia without telling police where he went and did not register as a sex offender in Ohio. In February 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Woodruff on a new child sexual abuse charge. Woodruff responded, according to police, by leaving Ohio and moving to Georgia, where he again did not register as a sex offender.

In October 2020, Woodruff was found at an apartment in Dunwoody, Georgia. There, he allegedly tried to evade arrest by climbing into a neighbor’s apartment balcony before jumping to the ground where he was taken into custody.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and her assistant Alex J. Grant prosecuted the case. It was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006.