BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dominican man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly reentering the United States, as well as distributing fentanyl after being deported.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Juan Carlos Santos-Ocasio, a/k/a “Cristhian Aybar-Done,” was indicted for one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

In October 2007, Santos-Ocasio was arrested in New York with heroin distribution conspiracy charges. Santos-Ocasio is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and did not have the legality to be in the United States.

In November of 2008, Santos-Ocasio pleaded guilty to heroin distribution conspiracy and was sentenced to 37 months in prison. He was then removed from the United States after he completed his sentence in the summer of 2010.

Santos-Ocasio allegedly reentered the United States unlawfully in November of 2022. He was then arrested in Lawrence for allegedly reentering the United States without authorization. According to the indictment, Santos-Ocasio also allegedly distributed 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

The charge of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl is a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of $5 million. Santos-Ocasio appeared before U.S. District Court on Dec. 23, 2022, and remains in federal custody. He was arrested and charged on Nov. 29, 2022.