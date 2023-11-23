BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dominican man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy in which he sold around $150,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to the Department of Justice, 64-year-old Maximo Morillo pleaded guilty to three counts of counterfeiting U.S. currency outside of the United States and one count of conspiracy. Morillo was indicted by a federal grand jury back in October 2019 along with co-conspirator Ruben Diario Diaz Sanchez.

Around October 2014, Diaz Sanchez resided in the Dominican Republic and allegedly solicited an individual in the U.S. to purchase and smuggle counterfeit U.S. currency into the United States, according to the charging documents. Morillo was the point of contact with a printer manufacturing the counterfeit U.S. currency in the Dominican Republic.

Between May 2015 and January 2016, Morillo and, allegedly, Diaz Sanchez, arranged three sales in the Dominican Republic of counterfeit $100 bills for a total value of $149,900.

The charges of counterfeiting U.S. currency outside of the U.S. each provide for a sentence of 20 years in prison on each of the three counts of five years of supervised release and a fine of around $250,000. The charge of conspiracy provides for a sentence of five years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.