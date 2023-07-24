BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from the Dominican Republic was sentenced to prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking and illegal reentry.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 52-year-old Francisco Alberto Martinez pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (3 counts)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl (3 counts)

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine

Unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

In 2010, Martinez was sentenced to 66 months in prison for cocaine conspiracy. Upon his release from prison in 2014, he was deported to the Dominican Republic. Sometime after that he unlawfully reentered the United States and continued to distribute controlled substances.

Between August 2018 and May 2019, Martinez sold fentanyl and cocaine to a cooperating witness on nine separate occasions.

Martinez was sentenced to 87 months in prison and five years of supervised release.