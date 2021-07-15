Dominican national sentenced for distributing fentanyl

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Dominican national previously residing in Dorchester was sentenced for distributing fentanyl.

Snolbert Ramirez-Sandoval, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 3, 2021, Sandoval pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of employment or use of persons under 18 years of age in drug operations.

Sandoval sold fentanyl on July 26, 2018, by directing the buyer to go to an apartment in Roslindale. The sole occupants were two young boys (one between 10-and-14-years-old and the other between 2-and-6-years-old). The older boy led the buyer to the room in which Ramirez-Sandoval had left the fentanyl. The buyer made payment for the substance and left. On Aug. 2, 2018, the buyer returned to the Roslindale apartment to purchase additional fentanyl from Ramirez-Sandoval who told the buyer by phone that he was not yet there, but the kids were upstairs and instructed the buyer to ring the buzzer. The buyer was greeted by the same two children. Approximately 20 minutes later, Ramirez-Sandoval and another individual arrived at the apartment and sold the buyer the fentanyl.

