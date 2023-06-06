LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the weekend several cars were broken into and stolen in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow police say you can prevent this from happening to your car. It starts with never leaving your keys in the ignition and keeping your car doors locked at all times.

Over the weekend two cars were stolen and three vehicles were broken into on Cooley Drive in Longmeadow. One of the stolen cars was found abandoned in New Britain, Connecticut.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, all five cars involved were left unlocked and one of the vehicles had a key in the ignition. The Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro says they are working to solve these crimes. “I just want to let our residents know that we have extra patrols out and we are working with our partners in Connecticut to solve these crimes.”

The police told 22News that residents should park their in the garage if they can and always keep the doors locked. Anyone with information about these thefts is being asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department non-emergency line at 413-567-3311.

Latest News