CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new emergency scheme targeting the families of college students.

They are sometimes referred to as “grandparent schemes,” and they prey on the willingness of a worried individual to help friends and family in need. The con artists will impersonate their targets’ loved ones make up an urgent situation, and plead for help, and money.

The Bureau says you can avoid falling victim. by familiarizing yourself with what family members are sharing online, resisting the urge to act, and never sending money if you are unsure.