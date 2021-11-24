Don’t leave your vehicles unattended in the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the rise of cooler temperatures in western Massachusetts residents trying to warm up their vehicle often tend to leave their cars unattended with it running.
The Springfield Police Department wants to remind local residents in the community to not leave their vehicle unattended regardless of it being a quick stop at the convivence store, or preheating your vehicle before your commute. The SPD says it only takes seconds for a thief to steal a running car.
Winter Car Safety Tips:
- Make sure your car is in an open safe before turning it on, avoid spaces that are cluttered or indoors such as garages. This can be dangerous and can potentially fill your vehicle with harmful gases.
- Get a remote starter: While you grab your cup of joe before heading out the door, turn on your car from inside the safety of your home.
- Turn on your Defroster/Defogger to ensure maximum visibility before heading out on the roads
- On cooler days or potential snow days always make sure to head out of your door early and give yourself enough time to clean your car and the windows, while also letting your engine properly start up. Keep snow gear in your car like a scraper and shovel