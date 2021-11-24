Don’t leave your vehicles unattended in the winter

A man digs his car out along William Street during a snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York’s 62 counties, including New York City’s five boroughs. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the rise of cooler temperatures in western Massachusetts residents trying to warm up their vehicle often tend to leave their cars unattended with it running.

The Springfield Police Department wants to remind local residents in the community to not leave their vehicle unattended regardless of it being a quick stop at the convivence store, or preheating your vehicle before your commute. The SPD says it only takes seconds for a thief to steal a running car.

Winter Car Safety Tips: