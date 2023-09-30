BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dorchester man was indicted for unlawfully reentering the United States after deportation on Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Tommy Raul Jimenez-Perez was charged with illegal reentry into the United States.

Jimenez-Perez was removed from the United States on March 3, 2020, and it is alleged that, sometime after his removal, Jimenez-Perez unlawfully reentered the United States.

The charge of illegal reentry provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.