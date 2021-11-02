Dorchester man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Dorchester man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to various sex trafficking charges.

Bruce Brown, a/k/a “Arki,” 43, of Boston, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor; transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution; two counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; obstruction of justice; and witness tampering. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for Feb. 10, 2022.

Brown was originally indicted in February 2020. In June 2020, Brown was charged in a superseding indictment with obstruction of justice and witness tampering for his attempt to influence a victim’s testimony related to the charges against him. Brown dubbed this scheme his “Plan B.” In July 2020, Brown was charged in a second superseding indictment.

The charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking provide for a sentence of up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of sex trafficking of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of obstruction of justice provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of attempted witness tampering provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of sex trafficking of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. The Newton Police Department provided valuable assistance in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mackenzie A. Queenin and Mackenzie J. Duane of Mendell’s Civil Rights Enforcement Team are prosecuting the case.