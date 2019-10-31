Double murder suspect indicted by grand jury in Florida

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of killing two roommates inside their Winter Haven home, plus a host of other crimes, was indicted by a grand jury in Polk County Tuesday.

Stanley E. Mossburg went before a judge just after 1 p.m.

“There was a capias issued,” the judge said.

This was Mossburg’s second time in court since his mid-October arrest. On Tuesday, he learned of the indictment and the 17 charges against him.

Mossburg is accused of killing Peggy Morey and Kenneth Beaver inside their Winter Haven home.

He spared the life of homeowner Tom Kohl.

“Peggy said, ‘just do everything he wants and we’ll be alright.’ And I had a gun to my back,” Kohl said.

Kohl spoke to reporters shortly after the heinous crimes.

“I’m not gonna let it beat me,” Kohl said. “We can sit there and live our lives behind locked doors in fear, and I’m not going to! I’m going to live my life,”

Before coming to Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd said Mossburg killed a man at a laundromat in rural Tennessee. It appears that crime was random.

Mossburg claims he has killed eight people in all, but there’s nothing to suggest that’s true.

8 On Your Side had a camera present when Mossburg was arrested earlier this month.

“Y’all will see God, and there’s gonna be angels and demons fighting for God,” he told reporters.

Mossburg is being held on no bond. He’s due in court again in November.