Driver allegedly crashed into two parked cars, fence in Springfield in reported stolen car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A driver, driving a car that was reported stolen, crashed into two parked cars and a fence in Springfield on Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, three unoccupied cars were parked on the 600 block of Chestnut Street when a driver struck two of the parked cars causing one of them to inch forward and hit another parked car around 12:45 a.m.

The driver then crashed into a fence and allegedly took off on foot. Walsh said the car they were driving had been reported stolen.

The Springfield Police Department is looking into what led up to the crash.