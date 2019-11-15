Breaking News
Driver allegedly pulled into opposite travel lane to pass cars, crashed into three in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Three cars crashed on 506 Pleasant Street in Northampton Thursday night.

According to Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper, a car traveling South on Pleasant street drove over the yellow line and collided head-on with a car traveling North. The first car lost control and collided with a third car. No one reported significant injuries.

Kasper said witnesses saw the southbound driver pull his car into the opposite lane and attempt to accelerate past multiple cars.

He was issued a citation for operating to endanger and speeding.

