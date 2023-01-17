HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was arrested by State Police on I-91 in Hatfield last week following a traffic stop.

State Police were patrolling I-91 around midnight on Wednesday, January 11 when they spotted a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plate that expired more than one year ago. Officers stopped the vehicle and informed him why they were performing a traffic stop.

The driver, 31-year-old James Watkins of Lyndonville, Vermont, was unable to verify with police that he had a driver’s license. Watkins was removed from the vehicle and was told the vehicle would be towed due to the expired registration. After checking their computers, the troopers confirmed Watkins did not have a driver’s license and he was then arrested.

Troopers performed an inventory check on the vehicle and seized approximately 25 wax baggies containing a powdery substance, believed to be heroin, and a .22 caliber revolver. Watkins does not have a license to carry.

Watkins bail was set at $10,000 and he was arraigned on the following charges:

– Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

– Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle;

– License Plate Violation;

– Cracked Windshield;

– Possession of a Class A Drug;

– Illegal Possession of a Firearm; and

– Improper Storage of a Firearm.