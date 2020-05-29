Driver arrested after hitting three cars, utility pole and fire hydrant in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after hitting three cars, a utility pole, and a fire hydrant Thursday night in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were called to a multiple car crash at the intersection of River Street and Park Street at 5:30 p.m. Officers determined that Brandon Lubanski was traveling eastbound on South Boulevard when he failed to use a right turn signal onto River Street and crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into two vehicles waiting at the traffic light.

Police said Lubanski drove away from the accident and traveled several hundred yards south on River Street before rear ending a third car. After this crash, Lubanski allegedly lost control of his car, veered off the road and struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole, sheering it in half.

Officers found multiple empty and open beer bottles and cans inside Lubanski’s car. He was uncooperative with officers and displayed signs of being intoxicated.

Lubanski was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation by ambulance. He is facing the following charges:

OUI liquor

Leaving the scene of property damage accident (2 counts)

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of an open container in a motor vehicle

Motor vehicle violations

The area of River Street and Baldwin Street was closed to traffic to allow emergency crews to repair the damage.

