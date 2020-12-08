Driver arrested following hit and run crash in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after leaving a hit a run crash at a gas station on Tapley Street in Springfield Monday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were looking for a car involved in a hit and run around 8:50 p.m. when they located the driver, 21-year-old Ethel Rentas-Maldonado, run a stop sign about five minutes later. Rentas-Maldonado then stopped on Clifton Avenue and officers conducted a traffic stop.

Rentas-Maldonado did not have a license and was detained. Officers then located a loaded firearm on the driver side floorboard and arrested him. The passenger of the car was released.

Officers were unable to locate the other car involved in the crash. Rentas-Maldonado is charged with the following: