ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested in Enfield for allegedly going 76 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

According to the Enfield Police Department, on Thursday the Traffic Division was conducting laser enforcement on Moody Road and N. Maple St. The driver was observed traveling 76 MPH in a 40MPH zone which resulted in being arrested for speeding.

The motor vehicle enforcement efforts will continue throughout the town in an ongoing attempt to keep streets safe for all motorists and pedestrians.