PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested in Pittsfield after officers found drugs and a firearm inside a vehicle.

The Pittsfield Police Anti Crime Unit was doing patrols at Burbank Park around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when they observed a vehicle parked near the Onota Lake boat ramp with two people inside. The park is closed to the public from dusk to dawn.

The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle to talk to the officers. During their conversation, officers observed a bullet and drug paraphernalia on the front seat. Police searched the vehicle and found a 45 cal. handgun and drugs. Neither the driver or the passenger had a license to carry.

The driver, 34-year-old Dana Hubbard of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with the following:

Drug, possess Class A, subsq. off.

Firearm without FID card, possess

Firearm, carry without license loaded c269 s.10(n)

Firearm, carry without license

Ammunition without fid card, possess

Firearm, store improper

Drug, possess to distribute Class B, subsq. C94c §32a(b)

Drug, possess Class E, subsq. off.

Firearm in felony, possess

Hubbard was arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on Thursday.