Driver attempts to run away from police, facing OUI charges in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing OUI charges after police conducted a traffic stop in North Adams Monday evening.

According to The North Adams Police Department, officers pulled over a car on Marshall Street after it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of American Legion Drive and Main Street. After speaking with the driver, officers said he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the man couldn’t perform roadside field sobriety testing successfully and was arrested. Before being handcuffed, the man took off running across Marshall Street towards the Subway on Main Street in an attempt to get away. Officers were able to catch the driver and took him to the North Adams Police Department where he is being held on a $7,500 bail.

He is being charged with the following: