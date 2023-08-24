EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol after crashing into Jiffy Lube in East Longmeadow.

According to East Longmeadow Police, 30-year-old Joseph Tetreault of Springfield was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign, Failure to Stop for Police, and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

At around 1:32 a.m. an officer saw a Jeep Wrangler enter the Center Square rotary from Somers Road without stopping at the stop sign. The driver continued through the rotary and onto North Main Street.

Police attempted to pull over the Jeep however, the driver accelerated at a very high rate of speed heading north on North Main Street, and passing multiple vehicles. The officer stopped the pursuit near North Main and Dearborn Streets.

The officer saw the Jeep leave the roadway at the intersection of North Main Street and Harkness Avenue and crash into the corner of the Jiffy Lube located at 475 North Main Street. Police found Tetreault to be the only person in the vehicle who said he was uninjured.

Jiffy Lube is closed for repairs under the guidance of the East Longmeadow Building Inspector.