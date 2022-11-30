CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is being charged in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee Monday night.

Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that 68-year-old William Matteson of Chicopee died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of the 550 block of Chicopee Street at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver, 42-year-old Benjamin Goraj of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence 3rd offense. He was arraigned in Chicopee District Court and being held on $5,000 bail as well as the condition he consents to alcohol testing multiple times a day.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.