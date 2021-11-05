Driver charged in deadly pedestrian crash on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arraigned on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with the death of a pedestrian on State Street.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Jim Leydon, 40-year-old Michael Diaz Vargas of Springfield died after being struck by a vehicle at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of State Street.

The driver, 26-year-old Eric Reyes of Springfield was arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Reyes is ordered to surrender his passport and drivers permit, obey all laws, notify probation of change of address, do not leave the Commonwealth, report to probation twice a week via phone, no drugs or alcohol, including marijuana with random screens. The bail was set at $4,000 and his next court date is scheduled for on November 26.

Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the and the Hampden District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.