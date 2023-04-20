CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a car that crashed into a home on Montgomery Street in Chicopee, killing his younger brother and seriously injuring a man inside the house, is expected to be arraigned on charges including manslaughter Thursday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that a criminal complaint was filed against Ste’fen Baulkman on Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, on March 25, police attempted to pull Baulkman over after witnessing him speeding on Broadway Street. Baulkman allegedly drove away, crashing into a house miles away on Montgomery Street.

Baulkman’s younger brother, 13 year-old Da’Vant Byrd, was in the car at the time, and the DA’s office says he died after the vehicle burst into flames following the crash.

Two other passengers survived.

Joe Lucia, who was inside the home at the time of the crash, was struck by Baulkman’s car, and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.