Driver charged, multiple people taken to hospital following rollover crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police arrested a driver following a single-car rollover crash Saturday night.

Ludlow Police Sgt. David R.G. Irwin told 22News around 8:04 p.m., police received multiple reports of a single-car rollover crash with injuries at the intersection of West Street and Brook Street by the Ludlow/Granby town line.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the car flipped over while occupants who were in the car sat and stood along the roadside. The two adults in the car 33-year-old Jamie Hernandez and 31-year-old Sarah Harvey gave police misleading information as to who was driving. With the help of an off-duty officer who was traveling behind the car, it was determined that Hernandez was the driver.

A conducted investigation determined that the car was traveling on West Street towards Granby when it crossed the southbound lane, struck a guardrail, and overturned. Due to the rain, the off-duty officer couldn’t accurately state if the car was speeding when it crossed the double yellow lines.

Irwin said multiple people who were in the car were taken to Baystate Medical Center and a report was also filed with the Department of Children and Families.

Harvey was charged with four counts of Reckless Endangerment of a Child and Obstruction of Justice.

Hernandez was charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation

Negligent Operation

Marked Lanes Violation

Reckless Endangerment of a child (4 counts)

Child seat belt violation (3 counts)

Obstruction of Justice

Both individuals will be summoned to Palmer District Court.