GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested Saturday night after crashing a vehicle on Old Westfield Road in Granville.

According to the Granville Police Department, at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to a single car motor vehicle accident on Old Westfield Road. Officers determined the driver was allegedly impaired after a brief investigation and was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was booked at the Granville Police Station and taken to the Hampden County House of Correction where they are being held on $200 bail.