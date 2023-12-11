RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arrested in Russell Friday evening and is facing several reckless driving charges.

According to Russell-Montgomery Police, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, while officers were hosting Santa at the police station, officers were sent to an erratic operator call on Huntington Road (Rt. 20) in Russell.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a heavily impaired driver who expressed intent to return to Pittsfield. As the situation unfolded, the operator escalated matters by challenging officers to a physical altercation. Additional officers were called for backup, and the combative operator was successfully taken into custody.

Photo courtesy of Russell-Montgomery Police Department

Police also discovered a total of 62 nip bottles in the vehicle before being towed away. The male from Pittsfield now faces charges, including 3rd offense of Operating Under the Influence (OUI), and several others. He was arraigned in Westfield District Court the following morning.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department extends gratitude to witnesses who promptly reported the incident, preventing potential harm that night.