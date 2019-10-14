Driver charged with OUI after single-car crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a driver who allegedly crashed a car while driving under the influence in Chicopee early Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Mike Wilk told 22News, 31-year-old Marvin Ramos of Agawam was arrested after allegedly walking away from an accident intoxicated.

Wilk said around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to a single-car crash at New Ludlow Road and Memorial Drive and were told by dispatch the two individuals exited the car and were walking down the street.

When officers arrived to the area, they saw a car crashed and resting on top of an electrical conduit box and managed to stop the two individuals with minor injuries walking away.

Wilk said Ramos told police he was allegedly heading towards South Hadley when a truck struck the rear of his car causing him to crash. However, the officer did not see any truck on the road while heading to the area and no damages to his car.

When the officer was speaking to Ramos, an odor of alcohol and slurred speech was apparent.

Ramos allegedly warned officers he was friends with many cops and lawyers and knew how to pass any tests given.

Ramos was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation. He was taken to the Chicopee Police Department and was held on a $290 bail.