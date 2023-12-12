SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield men are facing firearms charges after a driver refused to stop for police.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) received information at around 10 p.m. Thursday, December 7th that a suspect, 19-year-old Giovanni Ramirez-Savard, had an illegal firearm. Detectives found the vehicle the suspect was traveling in and conducted a traffic stop on Burlington Street.

Ramirez was removed from the vehicle by detectives however, the driver later identified as 22-year-old Evan Parks, drove the car into the bumper of an unmarked police vehicle, put it in reverse, struck another cruiser, drove forward again, and hit the cruiser again.

Detectives were then able to remove another passenger from the car, 19-year-old Kadell Hollins. He was found with a loaded large-capacity firearm in his pants.

Police found a gun under the driver’s seat as Parks continued to ignore the officers’ commands. The police removed Parks from the vehicle and he was arrested.

During the search of the vehicle, detectives found a third firearm that was underneath where Ramirez was sitting. Additional ammunition, oxycodone, more than $3,300, and marijuana were also found. All three were arrested with the following charges:

Evan Parks of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Six Counts)

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Giovanni Ramirez-Savard of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Kadell Hollins of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law