Driver facing motor vehicle homicide, OUI charges in deadly Wilbraham crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden man is facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide, following a deadly single car crash in Wilbraham that killed another Hampden resident.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that Michael Edgett of Hampden was killed in the crash Sunday morning near 967 Main Street in Wilbraham. Edgett was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 28 year-old Kevin Servantez, who is now facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, OUI-liquor, and failure to stop for police.

Servantez was arraigned on those charges in Palmer District Court on Monday.