HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was issued a ticket after passing a school bus illegally in Hadley.

According to the Hadley Police Department, parents caught a vehicle on camera passing a school bus that was picking up students with the red stop lights activated. The video was shared on the Hadley Community Facebook page and the parents who took the video were able to capture the license plate of the vehicle and report it to the police.

The driver was identified and issued a $360 citation for Fail to Stop for a School Bus ($255.00) and Passing in a No Passing Zone ($105.00).

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus while the stop arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing. Do not attempt to pass the bus, it is illegal, and the cost of injuring or killing a child is far greater than that of being late to work.

For parents, remind your students to wait at least 10 feet back from the road, and 10 feet from the bus. Ten feet is about five big steps. Children should wait until the bus has come to a complete stop and always cross in front of the school bus, never behind. Children should also make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street, and keep that 10 feet of distance.