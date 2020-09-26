Driver in 2019 New Hampshire crash asking for release

(WWLP) – The driver accused of plowing into a group of motorcyclists, resulting in seven deaths in New Hampshire last year is fighting to be released from jail while awaiting trial.

Lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield are asking for his release after the pandemic pushed back his trial date.

The trial was originally scheduled for this November but is now scheduled for March 2021.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence in connection with the crash that happened in June 2019.

The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses.