Driver in custody after short police chase in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A short police chase in Holyoke resulted in one person being arrested, and another is still being sought by police.

Holyoke Lt. Jim Albert told 22News the chase involved two guys, who ended up bailing out of the vehicle they were driving and taking off on foot around 6 p.m.

Officers searched the South Street area near Kay Avenue, underneath I-391 and were able to take the driver of the vehicle into custody.

The second individual who got away is described as a juvenile and “we know who he is,” Lt. Albert said.