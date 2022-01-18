Driver jumps out of stolen car still moving causing crash on Bicentennial Highway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police located a stolen vehicle on Bicentennial Highway Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers located the stolen vehicle driving near Bicentennial Highway and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen vehicle got out of the vehicle while the car was still in drive, causing the car to continue moving forward and cause a minor crash.

A 17-year-old passenger stayed inside the vehicle however, a K-9 unit searched for the driver in the area but was unsuccessful.

