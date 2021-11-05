Driver pleads not guilty in connection with the death of Northampton bicyclist

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman charged with vehicular homicide was arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, 23-year-old Haley Kelly-Sherette pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent motor vehicle homicide, failing to stop for a stop sign and Facetiming while driving, in connection with the October 6th death of bicyclist 69-year-old Charles Braun.

Kelly-Sherette was released with the conditions of not operating a motor vehicle and cannot leave the Commonwealth without approval of the Court. Her pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 29.

At around 4:15 p.m. on October 6th, Charles Braun of Northampton was hit by a car near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street. Braun was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where it was confirmed that he died.

Loisel told 22News Kelly-Sherette was driving south on Woodlawn when she engaged in a 53-second Facetime conversation with a friend. Her attention was also drawn to her 1-year-old daughter who was crying in the back seat. She failed to come to a complete stop at Woodlawn’s intersection with Elm, and struck Braun. Kelly-Sherette called 911 and remained at the location.

The Northampton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigated the incident.