SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a car that struck and killed a woman crossing State Street in Springfield two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was killed while crossing the road back in 2021. On Monday, Daymen Benoit was in court and pled guilty to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Shortly after her passing, and every year since, the community created and maintained a memorial for Ball across the street from the library in front of Classical Condominiums, within a matter of yards of where she was struck.

Ball’s husband told 22News he hopes that the city can create safer conditions for everyone in the city to protect them from the dangers that have been clearly and tragically demonstrated over the years.

Gayle and George got married in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 22News attended their wedding at the Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory.