CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver allegedly lead police on a chase on the Mass. Pike in Charlton Sunday afternoon, before running away and being arrested in a swamp.

According to State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at 5:27 p.m., the Massachusetts State Police received several calls from motorists reporting that a gold Cadillac was being driven erratically on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.

The operator allegedly had caused multiple crashes on the Mass. Pike and kept driving. Cruisers were sent to the area and one of the patrols was able to locate the suspect vehicle at the 82.8-mile marker in Charlton.

The suspect refused to stop for the Trooper and continued with the chase. The suspect caused another crash and the Trooper stopped to attend to the vehicle that had crashed.

The suspect continued to flee westbound before crashing at the 80.2-mile marker. Witnesses reported that the suspect, a male, fled on foot into the median.

Troopers searched the area for the suspect, where a Trooper ultimately located the suspect behind a home on Sturbridge Road in Charlton. The suspect ran away, and several Troopers from the State Police Charlton, Sturbridge, and Brookfield Barracks and local officers chased him on foot.

Troopers and officers found the suspect in a swamp off Simpson Road in Charlton and apprehended him. The suspect was taken by Sturbridge EMS to Harrington Hospital with complaints of injuries.

Troopers found evidence of narcotics and alcohol usage in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was found and towed to a State Police facility. Specific charges and his name, age, and hometown have not been released at this time. One occupant of one of the vehicles struck by the suspect vehicle was sent to an area hospital for their injuries.