Springfield PD: Driver sped off with officer holding onto car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three arrests were made after a driver allegedly attempted to drive away with an officer still holding onto the car early Saturday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 3 a.m, officers conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Spring and Taylor Street when the driver refused to get out of the car.

Walsh said the driver allegedly sped away with an officer still holding onto the car but was able to free himself and pursue after the car. Two of the three people who were in the car attempted to run after crashing on Springfield Street near Baystate Medical Center.

The third person had to be extricated from the car said Walsh. Officers recovered a loaded firearm in the car and all three were arrested.

The suspect’s identity, charges, and booking photos will be released Monday.