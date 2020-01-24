Breaking News
Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris

Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump

Crime

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.

Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories