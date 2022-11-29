QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Providence man is facing 11 charges after being arrested for allegedly operating under the influence early Saturday morning.
A traffic stop was conducted at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after a Massachusetts State Trooper saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically, speeding, unable to maintain any single lane of travel, and striking the center jersey barrier on I-93 in Quincy.
The driver, 26-year-old Tom Jones of Providence, R.I. was arrested for operating his vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor. While an inventory search of the vehicle, Troopers found a 9mm Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Jones is not licensed to possess firearms.
Tom Jones is charged with the following:
- Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
- Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle
- Possession of an Open Container of Marijuana in a Vehicle
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Speeding