QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Providence man is facing 11 charges after being arrested for allegedly operating under the influence early Saturday morning.

A traffic stop was conducted at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after a Massachusetts State Trooper saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically, speeding, unable to maintain any single lane of travel, and striking the center jersey barrier on I-93 in Quincy.

The driver, 26-year-old Tom Jones of Providence, R.I. was arrested for operating his vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor. While an inventory search of the vehicle, Troopers found a 9mm Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Jones is not licensed to possess firearms.

Tom Jones is charged with the following: