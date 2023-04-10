REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – During a traffic stop in Revere on Ferragamo Way, Massachusetts State Trooper Shayne Cambria pulled over a black Honda Accord that appeared to be driving while texting.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, as the Honda passed Trooper Cambria’s cruiser, the driver was seen holding an electronic device. Trooper Cambria discovered the Honda operator did not have a license or ID card either. He asked for the man’s name and date of birth but was unable to match it with any records.

Trooper Cambria worked with Trooper Carlo Mastromattei to remove the man from the Honda driver’s seat to confirm his license status. Police frisked the man and the surrounding area.

During the frisk, Troopers recovered a loaded Ruger 9MM handgun from the Honda center console. With no driver’s license, no identification, and no license to carry a firearm, the man was arrested.

Trooper Cambria transported the man to Revere Barracks for booking, photographing, and fingerprinting. His name and date of birth were the same as those previously given to Trooper Cambria. Resnso Lino Ramos, 25, of Lynn, gave his true identity through an interpreter before being fingerprinted.

There were three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant out of Lynn District Court for Lino Ramos. Lino Ramos was booked at Revere Barracks and arraigned at Chelsea District Court on additional charges: