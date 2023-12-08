HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a collaborative effort under Operation Safe Streets, the Holyoke Police Department, joined by State, County, and Federal law enforcement partners, conducted a series of operations targeting narcotics trafficking and associated violent crimes in the City of Holyoke.

One of the significant operations involved the execution of a search warrant at 214 Pine Street, Apt. 3R. The warrant was the result of a month-long investigation prompted by information from concerned citizens residing in the Essex and Pine Street neighborhood.

The community had reported persistent open-air drug distribution, causing a detrimental impact on the area. The focus of the investigation was on identifying points involved in the manufacture, storage, and distribution of narcotics.

Upon execution of the search warrant, law enforcement discovered and seized quantities of Fentanyl and cocaine, both prepared for retail distribution, along with a significant amount of United States currency. Two individuals were arrested on charges related to violations of the Controlled Substance Act:

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Carlos Luis Leon: Possession of Class A Substance Possession of Class B Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance

Michelle Vasquez: Possession of Class A Substance Possession of Class B Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance

